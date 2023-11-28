Disney Confirms Deadpool 3 Resumes Production

Disney has confirmed that Deadpool 3 is officially filming again. Today, during a Disney Town Hall, Disney Entertainment co-chair Alan Bergman said that the Ryan Reynolds sequel is back in production. Ashley Carter of MyNews13 reported the Deadpool 3 news today and the Internet continues to wait for any and all news of the Marvel character's hyped return. The movie has a lot riding on it as the MCU will feature only one cinematic offering now in 2024. Captain America: Brave New World got moved to 2025, and that means Deadpool 3 is the big summer blockbuster that Disney will be hanging its hat on. There's more than a little room for optimism though.

Deadpool 3 finally unites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Marvel Studios title. A sentence that would have felt like a dream years ago. But, that won't be the only source of fan hype as the movie nears completion. A lot of the Fox X-Men cast have been rumored to cameo in this one. In fact, a lot of the Fox Marvel stars have been rumored or confirmed to be along for the ride as well. Elektra star Jennifer Garner is already aboard and the whispers about other famous faces turning up for at least a second are inescapable on the Internet. Also of note for MCU fans are promises of The Multiverse Saga continuing to develop as the Fox Marvel characters are integrated.

Deadpool 3 Teases Massive Cameos

Director Shawn Levy has been doing interviews about the movie for months now. He's heard all the chatter about surprises surrounding Deadpool 3. He told The Happy Sad Confused podcast that some of those cameos were easier to get than he thought they would be. In fact, a ton of famous people seemed to be lining up for a chance to be a part of the R-rated extravaganza. Movie fans are excited by all the possibilities. But, there are probably months to go before we see so much as a trailer for Deadpool 3.

"What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," Levy shared. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working."

"So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that its impossible to know what's real and what's made-up," the director continued. "So, all I'll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight."

Will Deadpool 3 Be As Violent As Previous Entries?

If all of this wasn't exciting enough, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy also says that this movie is very-much a continuation of what Reynolds was building before. In an interview with Wired, the filmmaker explained that Disney and Marvel Studios are fully behind their "mature" vision for Deadpool 3. That means a proud R-rating and the full ability to take advantage of that distinction. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will also have a rare chance to strut his stuff in the kind of violent way the X-Men character hasn't been able to do in live-action. Get your popcorn ready right now.

"Not only have Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they've also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness," Levy explained. "Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that's what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he's in a movie, even though the stakes are real. Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves."

