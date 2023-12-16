Hugh Jackman Supports Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy at Stranger Things Play Opening

Stranger Things headed to the West End this week as Stranger Things: The First Shadow opened in London. The stage play is set in Hawkins, Indiana in 1959, and is based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry. The First Shadow features younger versions of the characters Jim Hopper, Joyce Byers, Bob Newby, and Henry Creel. There were some big names in attendance at the opening, including Shawn Levy, executive producer of the Netflix series who has also directed ten episodes. Levy's series co-producer 21 Laps is listed as an associate producer for the stage play. Levy was joined by Hugh Jackman, who he is currently directing in the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3.

"Was up way past curfew but so well worth it. Do not miss this show! #stonstage. #strangerthingsthefirstshadow," Jackman shared on Instagram. The actor posted multiple photos, which you can check out below:

Who Is Starring in Stranger Things: The First Shadow?

Stranger Things: The First Shadow's cast includes Oscar Lloyd as James Hopper, Jr., Isabella Pappas as Joyce Maldonado, Christopher Buckley as Bob Newby, Michael Jibson as Victor Creel, Patrick Vaill as Dr. Brenner, Shane Attwooll as Chief Hopper, Kemi Awoderu as Sue Anderson, Chase Brown as Lonnie Byers, Ammar Duffus as Charles Sinclair, Gilles Geary as Ted Wheeler, Florence Guy as Karen Childress, Max Harwood as Allen Munson, Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, Matthew Pidgeon as Father Newby, Calum Ross as Walter Henderson, Maisie Norma Seaton as Claudia Henderson, Lauren Ward as Virginia Creel and Ella Karuna Williams as Patty Newby. Additional cast members include Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Tom Peters, Kingdom Sibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes and Meesha Turner.

"We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow," Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. "Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We're dying to tell you more about the story but won't – it's more fun to discover it for yourself. Can't wait to see you nerds in London!"

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds in the titular role and Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film, and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

"The biggest thrill for Hugh, Ryan, and I is that we're making very much the movie we hoped to make," Levy added. "One hears rumors all the time – good, bad, everywhere in between – about what certain studios are like to work at I'll just say that this Deadpool movie co-starring Wolverine is very much aligned with the DNA Of the Deadpool franchise and there's been nothing but support in making the movie audacious, gritty, hilarious and gnarly."

Stay tuned for more updates on Stranger Things and Deadpool 3.