Fan-Favorite Hugh Jackman Movie Returns to Netflix Top 10
2011's Real Steel is once again among Netflix's most popular films.
Hugh Jackman is finally set to star in a Marvel movie with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, as the duo leads the way in Deadpool 3, which is being directed by Shawn Levy and will hit theaters next year. This isn't the first time Jackman and Levy have worked together on a big project, though. Jackman starred in Levy's 2011 film Real Steel, about an ex-boxer trying to turn a discarded robot into a fighting champion.
The film made some solid money when it was released, earning nearly $300 million at the box office, but the love that fans have for it has grown substantially in the years since. Real Steel has made quite a lot of passionate fans since 2011.
That growing fandom can be reflected in Real Steel's performance on Netflix. Whenever the film makes its way to Netflix for a new streaming stint, it finds its way onto the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Real Steel recently returned to Netflix, and promptly arrived on the streamer's daily movie charts as well.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Real Steel in the number eight overall position, surrounded by some of the more recent hits available on the service.
You can check out the full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
