Marvel's Deadpool 3 Lands Spider-Man Writer

Ahead of principal photography later this year, it appears the script to Deadpool 3 is getting a rewrite from a face familiar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nestled away in a casting report last week—the one revealing two beloved characters from the Fox Deadpool movies would return for the threequel—is the fact Zeb Wells has been working on the script for the Ryan Reynolds vehicle.

When the film was first announced, it was said Bob's Burgers alumni Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin were writing a draft for the film. Before too long, longtime Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were then added to the movie, giving the Molyneux script a do-over. Now, it looks like Wells has joined the writing team, though it's unclear if the Amazing Spider-Man writer is doing another draft and working alongside Reese and Wernick. In addition to writing the divisive Spidey comic series, Wells also found himself in the writer's room for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Whoever ends up getting writing credits will work alongside Free Guy helmer Shawn Levy, who's making his Marvel debut with the flick.

"We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping 'Deadpool' every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul," the Stranger Things alumnus told Collider earlier this year. "And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet. [...] I have to say, developing a 'Deadpool' movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise."

Deadpool 3 is set for release on November 8, 2024.

