Loki Star Breaks Silence on Deadpool 3 Rumors

There is no shortage of rumors when it comes to Marvel movies and that is especially true when it comes to the eagerly anticipated Deadpool 3. One of the big rumors about the film is that Loki's Miss Minutes could make an appearance, thanks to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds himself having greeted the animated Time Variance Authority character on social media and various rumors about the film having connections to the Multiverse. Now, however, Tara Strong who voices the beloved Miss Minutes, is addressing things.

During an interview with Agents of Fandom (via The Direct) at Fan Expo Cleveland, Strong admitted that while she wouldn't reveal anything if she actually knew it, she doesn't have any idea about plans for the character to appear in Deadpool 3 — but it's something she's certainly open to.

"I saw that online today, right?" Strong said about seeing the rumors. "Honestly, I wouldn't tell you if I knew, but from what I know, I don't know anything about that yet. Haven't heard anything. But I'm certainly down to do it, I think it would be fun."

Hugh Jackman denied his own Wolverine return for Deadpool 3 before it was confirmed.

While Strong denies knowing anything about any potential involvement in Deadpool 3, it wouldn't be the first time an actor denied being involved with a Marvel film before ultimately their involvement was confirmed. Back in 2021, Hugh Jackman shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. That is until he announced his return as the character for Deadpool 3 a year later. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

Loki Season 2 gets a major premiere update.

While we don't yet have a confirmed release date — or full trailer — for the second season of Loki, series star Owen Wilson recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and teased a possible release window this fall.

"I guess they have kind of a little shot of Tom Hiddleston and I and Jonathan Majors from Loki season two," Wilson said when asked about the Loki teaser in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "And I think that's coming out end of the summer or September." The actor also teased that the new season is going to "get very wild."

Wilson added of Quan joining the cast, "I know. It's so exciting. That was incredible ... Every time I saw him winning something, it was another speech that just kind of was a tear-jerker that was so moving. And even when we were working on this last summer -- I think his character that he plays in Loki season two -- I think people will be excited, even though that was so great, obviously, the character that he won an Oscar, for I think people are going to love his character in this."

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.