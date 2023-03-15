Hugh Jackman's Latest Wolverine Workout for Deadpool 3 Looks Insane

Ryan Reynolds and Marvel Studios have been hard at work crafting the next Deadpool movie that will make its debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's shaping up to be something special. Hugh Jackman is set to make his return as Wolverine and has even teased that he will play multiple versions of the character. If you were worried that Deadpool 3 wouldn't have the same edge as the first two movies, fret not, as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that it will be the first R-rated film in the MCU. Jackman and Reynolds have been teasing each other off and on with their workouts as they approach filming, but this time Jackman chose to flex with an insane-looking workout. The Deadpool 3 star wrote on Instagram, "If you're looking for me. I'm #becomingwolverineagain."

You can check out his post below.

Hugh Jackman Denied His Wolverine Return Before It Was Confirmed

Back in 2021, Hugh Jackman shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. That is until he announced his return as the character for Deadpool 3 a year later. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

What is the Latest Marvel Studios Film to Hit Theaters?

While it willl probably be quite sometime before we see Wolverine again on the big screen, Marvel Studios most recent film was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024!

What do you think about Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine? Are you excited for Deadpool 3?