Hulu Is Losing a Lot of Movies in November

The Hulu streaming lineup is about to look a little different at the end of November. Every month sees a lot of changeover on major streaming services, as streaming contracts end and new ones kick into gear. November is no different for Hulu, as it has some major changes on the way. Unfortunately, those changes include a bunch of popular films being removed from the service's streaming roster.

This week, Hulu revealed the complete lineup of films leaving the service in the month of November. A couple of movies are exiting on November 14th, but the majority of the titles on the way out are leaving on November 30th.

The movies leaving Hulu include Fight Club, Big, Dawn of the Dead, 10 Things I Hate About You, Oblivion, The Muppets Take Manhattan, Young Guns, True Lies, and several others.

Here's the full list of movies exiting Hulu next month:

NOVEMBER 14

District B13 (2004)

Hammer Of The Gods (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

NOVEMBER 30

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

The American (2010)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Girls (1994)

Big (1988)

Breaking Up (1997)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Children Of Men (2006)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Deliver Us From Eva (2003)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Fight Club (1999)

Heist (2001)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hope Floats (1998)

I Do...Until I Don't (2017)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jessabelle (2014)

Kazaam (1996)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Mary And The Witch's Flower (2018)

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Masterminds (2016)

Miles Ahead (2016)

Monster House (2006)

Multiplicity (1996)

Muppets from Space (1999)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notting Hill (1999)

Oblivion (2013)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Red Tails (2012)

Robin Hood (2010)

Robots (2005)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Salt (2010)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

The Square (2017)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Talk To Her (2002)

Tigerland (2000)

True Lies (1994)

Winchester (2018)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

Won't Back Down (2012)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu? Let us know in the comments!