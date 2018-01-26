‘I Kill Giants’ Trailer Released

RLJE Films has released the official trailer for I Kill Giants, the forthcoming adaptation of Joe Kelly and JM Ken Niimura’s acclaimed graphic novel.

The movie, from director Anders Walter, stars Zoe Saldana, Imogen Poots, Madison Wolfe, Sydney Wade. Kelly, best known for his work with Man of Action, wrote the film.

In I Kill Giants, Barbara Thorson (Madison Wolfe) is a teenage girl who escapes the realities of school and a troubled family life by retreating into her magical world of fighting evil giants. With the help of her new friend Sophia (Sydney Wade) and her school counselor (Zoe Saldana), Barbara learns to face her fears and battle the giants that threaten her world.

Over the past year, several big casting confirmations for the film were released to fans’ excitement. Zoe Saldana signed on to I Kill Giants and will be playing a school psychologist. Newcomer Madison Wolfe will be playing the film’s heroine Barbara, and Imogen Poots was cast in a an unknown role as well.

When the film was first announced, Kelly announced that Pictures agreed to finance the project. Anders Walter will direct the film while Chris Columbus, best known for the Harry Potter and Home Alone movies, stands in as producer.

“Joe Kelly has written a deeply insightful story about a child using fantasy to navigate through a harsh reality, and I am excited and proud to finally be able to bring this wonderful material to the screen,” Columbus said.

“I’m overwhelmed by the enthusiasm, vision and sheer talent of the team we’ve assembled. Chris and Anders understand the book on an instinctive level and will translate it into a hell of a film,” Kelly said at the time. “I could not be happier.”

Since its publication, I Kill Giants has won a Gaiman Award (an overseas manga award selected by readers), the International Manga Award, and was even listed in the “Top Ten Great Graphic Novels for Teens” list by the Young Adult Library Services Association in 2010. It was also awarded the title of “Best Indy Book of 2008” by IGN and was an Eisner Award finalist.

I Kill Giants will get a limited theatrical release, and be available on digital video-on-demand services, on March 23.