The Suicide Squad Director Shares Cryptic Bloodsport Tease

Idris Elba's high-tech assassin may be getting another shot at the DC Extended Universe. Sharing an image from the Luther star's DC Comics supervillain debut in last summer's The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn tweeted out a picture of Elba's Bloodsport with the caption: "Supervillain walks alone." When a fan asked if the ex-Task Force X member would return to the DCEU, Gunn responded cryptically, "That would be nice wouldn't it?" See the exchange below.

In The Suicide Squad, Bloodsport is Robert DuBois: an armored assassin imprisoned in Belle Reve for shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet. Recruited to Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) supervillain squad Task Force X, the rogue joins forces with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) on a mission to Corto Maltese to destroy Project Starfish.

That would be nice wouldn’t it? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 23, 2022

After spinning off Bloodsport's rival — Christopher Smith (Cena), the peace-loving but violent vigilante Peacemaker — into his own HBO Max series, Gunn will write and direct Peacemaker Season 2. A spinoff of the spinoff, starring Davis as the A.R.G.U.S. Director she portrayed in Peacemaker and 2016's Suicide Squad, is in development for HBO Max with Gunn executive producing with Peter Safran the untitled Amanda Waller series.

Some have speculated the series could involve the Secret Six, another supervillain group that has crossed paths with Waller in the comic books. Earlier this year, Gunn confirmed he was developing the second Suicide Squad spinoff "connected to this universe."

"I don't think it will be the same genre as Peacemaker," Gunn told Deadline about the series since revealed to center on Amanda Waller. "It won't be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe."

It's unclear if the Waller project will bring back Bloodsport, freed from Waller's control after the new Task Force X defeated the alien Starro. Elba previously expressed interest in a Bloodsport versus Superman prequel to The Suicide Squad, telling ET, "I would be really interested to see why he went to jail, why did he shoot Superman? I would love to see that narrative come alive."

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker are now streaming on HBO Max.