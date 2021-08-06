The Suicide Squad: Idris Elba Wants Bloodsport vs. Superman Prequel

✖

The Suicide Squad finally hit theatres and HBO Max this weekend and it sees a team of villains and antiheroes getting a reprieve from their jail time at Belle Reve in order to help save the world. While some characters' backstories are a mystery, we do know why a few of the main characters landed in jail. One such person is Bloodsport, the character played by Idris Elba. Elba recently had a chat with Entertainment Tonight and talked about his role in the film, including the fact that Bloodsport ended up in jail for shooting Superman. Unsurprisingly, Elba would like to make a sequel that features the showdown between him and the Man of Steel.

"It wouldn't be next, it would be what came before," Elba replied when asked what he would like to do next with DC. "I would be really interested to see why he went to jail, why did he shoot Superman? I would love to see that narrative come alive."

"I didn't know what character I was playing, but I knew the type of character and I knew the position he played within the storyline," Elba explained. "So that's all I needed to understand, and I signed on. But I did know that he was the first guy to put Superman in the hospital because he shot Superman (laughs), and that's why he's in jail. That was very intriguing and also became a little bit of a motivation in some of my scenes and my character development."

The Suicide Squad features a star-studded line-up of DCEU newcomers, including Elba, as well as some returning stars from the 2016 Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) are all featured in the film. Despite their return, Gunn has said you don't need to see the first movie to understand his new one. Recently, Courtney spoke with ComicBook.com and explained some differences between The Suicide Squad and the 2016 movie.

"Well, weirdly, there's probably less nudity on the set of this film than there was on the last one. But what was captured on camera was certainly a little more adult. [James Gunn] was really able to push the envelope with the violence and the humor, but also the heart and the soul. And I think that's what he's done so well with this. We really get to the human core that a lot of these characters possess. And that's what gives us the gateway into them. It's the way we can connect with them. And I think that's why, despite the spectacle and all the amazing stunt work and visual stuff that audiences are going to have hitting them in the face, there's this sort of beautiful central emotional core of the film. And I think it's going to be quite moving. Fans are going to love it. I can't wait to push it out there into the world," Courtney shared.

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max.