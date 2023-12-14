Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski's IF Releases First Trailer

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are about to team up on a massive new movie. On Thursday, Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for IF, a new movie written, directed, co-produced, and starring Krasinski. The film, which was developed by Krasinski and Reynolds, has been in the works since 2019.

While IF has made headlines multiple times, particularly through an ever-changing number of release dates, a lot of elements surrounding the film have remained a mystery. A teaser poster for the film was released earlier this week, and now, the trailer finally provides a better inkling of what to expect.

What Is IF About?

IF centers on a young girl who discovers an ability to see people's imaginary friends who have been abandoned by the kids they helped.

The ensemble cast of IF includes Reynolds, Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Bobby Moynihan, and Alan Kim. it will also feature the voice talents of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Vince Vaughn, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Awkwafina, Jon Stewart, and Richard Jenkins.

Who Is in the Cast of Deadpool 3?

One of Reynolds' next projects is set to be Deadpool 3, his highly-anticipated return to his Marvel role. Deadpool 3 will star Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra from 2003's Daredevil movie and 2005's Elektra spinoff.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

IF is set to be released exclusively in theaters on May 17, 2024.