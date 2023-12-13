Ryan Reynolds Reveals Mysterious First Poster for John Krasinski's IF

Ryan Reynolds reveals the first poster for the mysterious IF movie directed by John Krasinski. While everyone has been preoccupied with Reynolds' upcoming return to Deadpool in Deadpool 3 with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, there's a little film called IF that fans should keep an eye on. Not only does it mark Krasinski's return to behind-the-camera work following his horror hits A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, but IF also brings imaginary characters to life... in a sense. IF was originally titled Imaginary Friends and was announced back in 2019, but things like the pandemic delayed it. But with 2024 upon us, it's time for the IF promotional machine to fire back up.

Reynolds posted the IF poster to his account on X/Twitter, with only the caption of the film's new title. As far as the poster goes, it has the film's cast on it, including Reynolds, Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carrell. It features a large purple hand opening a window from the inside of a house with light shining on the window and the phrase, "A story you have to believe to see," at the bottom. The purple hand in question most likely belongs to one of the imaginary friends that comes to life in IF, which is described as "the tale of a man who can see and talk to people's imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship, turn to the dark side, and it's up to Reynolds' character to save the world from those that become evil."

Paramount reshuffles release dates, including Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski's IF

IF, which was set to release on May 24, 2024, is now opening on May 17, 2024. That means the Paramount movie will not only come out a week earlier, but it will no longer face competition from the studio's own as-yet-untitled SpongeBob SquarePants sequel, which moved off the original release to become a holiday 2024 release. The moves were part of a larger overall move by the studio to reshuffle its release schedule in response to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Speaking of delays, Reynolds' Deadpool 3 was also pushed back by Marvel Studios during the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, with the strike officially over, Deadpool 3's new release date was announced for July 26, 2024, which falls on the 11th anniversary of The Wolverine.

Krasinski, the director of A Quiet Place, will see that franchise expand in 2024, with A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel starring Lupita Nyong'o. He also has A Quiet Place Part III planned for 2025. Reynolds remains active as a pitchman for his numerous brands, including Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, both of which he has an ownership stake in, along with the Wrexham Association Football Club, which he co-owns with Rob McElhenney.