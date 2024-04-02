Ryan Reynolds' IF Lets HIs Imagination Run Wild in New Poster

IF has a brand-new poster courtesy of Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool & Wolverine star is heading back to childhood in his next movie and John Krasinski is along for the ride. IF sees the duo befriend a little girl that can see everyone's imaginary friends. It's poised to be both funny and tug at the heart strings a bit. This presents a wild collaboration between Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Krasinski as a director. The Quiet Place star also wrote IF, so he's clearly enamored with this story. The teasers haven't given away the full breadth of the plot yet, so fans are left to wonder.

Stars like Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr, Steve Carell and Cailey Fleming are all along for IF. Some of those names made the poster, but it is hard to fit so many stars into the crammed space. Getting a look at all the imaginary friends is going to be the major pull for a lot o fans there. In the IF poster, there's a lot of different approaches to the idea of what a kid's companion would look like. This movie is really shaping up to be "A story you have to believe to see." Take a peek for yourself right here.

What Is IF About?

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming movie: "From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends – and what she does with that superpower – as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination."

Why Did John Krasinski Choose This Project?

When this project was announced, it was quite a surprise to see Krasinski's name attached in this capacity. But, the star explained the choice to EW. Basically, the Quiet Place star needed something that he was in that his kids could watch. It sounds like IF is mission accomplished.

"I figured I needed to make a movie for my kids. Seeing as though Quiet Place is like PG-40 in our house — they won't see Quiet Place till they're 40 — I figured I should make one for them," Krasinski told EW about his horror hit. "I was so enamored by the world that my kids were going to by themselves. They were off on their own and clearly deep in imagination, whether it was a game, whether it was painting, whether it was doing art, all this stuff. They went into this locked-in place that I wish I could have visited."

"I just told her, 'I have this weird idea that we should do something where imaginary friends are not just adorable creatures," Krasinski said. "They're these time capsules for everyone's hopes, dreams, ambitions, and this place that we can always go back to that we all think that as adults we leave behind, but we didn't. They're right there. We just have to turn around and look at them again.'"

Do you like the new poster? Let us know down in the comments!