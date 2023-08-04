A Quiet Place Star Emily Blunt Has One Condition for Returning to Complete Trilogy

The original A Quiet Place was a major hit with both audiences and critics alike, resulting in the development of A Quiet Place Part II, which similarly impressed moviegoers when it was unleashed back in 2021. While the spin-off movie A Quiet Place: Day One is confirmed to be landing in theaters in 2024, A Quiet Place Part III was announced as having a 2025 release. As far as whether that third film will see star of the first two entries Emily Blunt reprising her role, she recently confirmed she would only be interested if the sequel brings back John Krasinski as director and Cillian Murphy as her costar.

"Well, Cillian and I were having a chat with John about it last night. We were sitting on the rooftop, all together, drinking wine," Blunt recalled to the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I think it would have to be that we all do it together, I don't want it to be a different director if we did it again."

The original movie wasn't just directed by Krasinski, as he also starred in it alongside real-life wife Blunt and rewrote the original screenplay. After that film's success, he returned to direct the sequel, though he only starred in the opening scenes. With his character dying in the first film, Part II focused on Blunt's character raising their children, which ultimately saw them cross paths with other survivors of the alien invasion, including Murphy's character.

The upcoming Day One spinoff was directed by Pig director Michael Sarnoski. As implied by its title, the upcoming film will be set in the world of A Quiet Place but follow a different group of characters who are all attempting to survive the otherworldly invasion.

While Blunt might not be sure whether she would return for a third film, Paramount Pictures and Krasinski have both confirmed that a third chapter would be happening. However, with Part II introducing more characters, along with Day One set to bring new figures to life, it's possible that the third film could pivot and shift focus from the heroes of the first two films or introduce a new filmmaker.

With Krasinski having announced the third film, it would seem likely that he would be involved in bringing it to life in some capacity.

"I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in [Part II] that not only explain more about [the original], but would allow for more mythology," the filmmaker revealed to Total Film in 2020. "But, being a Boston Catholic, I can't be like, 'Yeah, of course, there'll be a third!' No, not at all."

A Quiet Place: Day One is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024. A Quiet Place Part III is expected in 2025.

