Hamilton Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Pays Tribute to Nick Cordero

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined a host of other fans in paying tribute to Nick Cordero. The Broadway actor passed away at the age of 41 from complications of COVID-19. Cordero had spent weeks at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s ICU before dying this morning. At first the diagnosis was pneumonia, but things worsened over time. The actor had to have his right leg amputated due to infection and was hoping to be a candidate for a double-lung transplant. His wife Amanda Kloots posted the news on her Instagram page and the words there were heartbreaking. Miranda’s words echo some of that hurt from the people who knew him and had the opportunity to work with the established presence on Broadway.

Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020

"God has another angel in heaven now," Kloots' typed. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him," she continued. "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Cordero is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their son Elvis, born last June.

Cover photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood