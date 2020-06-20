Disney Pixar Fans Are Fighting Over Incredibles 2 and Coco

Twitter is bored. And whenever Twitter is bored — the internet fights. Saturday's fight is over a now-viral tweet asking tweeters to rank four recent Pixar movies including Incredibles 2, Coco, Inside Out, and Zootopia. Though Inside Out and Zootopia are both stellar movies in their own right, few have picked either of the features over Incredibles 2 or Coco. Instead, the masses are duking it out over which is better — Incredibles 2 or Coco.

On one side, you have the highest-grossing animated feature to ever hit theaters in Incredibles 2. In the other, you have Coco, a critically-acclaimed feature that has a near-perfect 97-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Together, the features made Pixar a whopping $2.05 billion in box office receipts.

See what Pixar fans are saying about the two flicks below.