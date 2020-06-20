Disney Pixar Fans Are Fighting Over Incredibles 2 and Coco
Twitter is bored. And whenever Twitter is bored — the internet fights. Saturday's fight is over a now-viral tweet asking tweeters to rank four recent Pixar movies including Incredibles 2, Coco, Inside Out, and Zootopia. Though Inside Out and Zootopia are both stellar movies in their own right, few have picked either of the features over Incredibles 2 or Coco. Instead, the masses are duking it out over which is better — Incredibles 2 or Coco.
On one side, you have the highest-grossing animated feature to ever hit theaters in Incredibles 2. In the other, you have Coco, a critically-acclaimed feature that has a near-perfect 97-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Together, the features made Pixar a whopping $2.05 billion in box office receipts.
See what Pixar fans are saying about the two flicks below.
Coco Is Tops
the list goes:— maddie (@peachyykeenn0) June 20, 2020
Coco
Incredibles 2
Inside out
Zootopia
Queen Edna
Queen Edna Mode is the only reason to watch Incredibles 2 ...... pretty ordinary otherwise pic.twitter.com/3rXlRKRA2V— Jax’s mom (@Magnee_) June 20, 2020
Not Debatable
1. Coco (This is the best film ever made k thx bai)— DumbFlowerBridge (@DFBridgeArt) June 20, 2020
2. Zootopia
3. Incredibles 2
4. Inside Out (Visually beautiful, but weak plot) https://t.co/988CSyt3Na
Shocked!
People think the Incredibles 2 is better than Coco pic.twitter.com/qdbLQ2NKul— Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) June 20, 2020
All the Right Tropes
incredibles 2 is trending and goddamn it, the movie has like ALL my favorite tropes (notably heroes getting mind controlled) and i loved it even if my family all thought it was boring sobs— andro ☆ blm (@kiitenclaws_art) June 20, 2020
Peace Out
If you guys keep hating on incredibles 2 I will leave this planet. Elastigirl outsold— sam (@Xxxtra1300) June 20, 2020
We Stan
INCREDIBLES 2 TRENDING PERIOD STAN JACK JACK AND EDNA pic.twitter.com/0q6OpqiAjU— 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲 (@616GHOSTIN) June 20, 2020
How Can't You Like It?!
There’s people that didn’t like The Incredibles 2? How could you not like it? pic.twitter.com/zBMp7UDCdQ— WCM3️⃣ (@kneeltowill) June 20, 2020
Won't Stand for It
Came on Twitter and I'm immediately leaving because people are hating on The Incredibles 2. I will not stand for this.— Your GhoulFriend 🍰🥚 (@buckybarneswif3) June 20, 2020
Not Wrong
Y’all only hate Incredibles 2 cuz it’s a metaphor for the real world 🥴— N i C K (@itsnickiguess) June 20, 2020
Incredibles 2 is streaming on Netflix while Coco is available on Disney+.
Which of the two animated hits do you like more? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!prev
