‘Incredibles 2’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Animated Film Ever at Domestic Box Office

Disney is pretty much owning the box office records in 2018 so far, and Incredibles 2 just overtook Pixar’s own Finding Dory to make another record its own.

Actually, that’s not quite accurate. Incredibles 2 is about to claim two impressive accomplishments after it’s projected $31 million dollar fourth-weekend box office. As of yesterday, the film has made $485 million domestically thus far, but as of today, it will have enough to best the domestic animation record set by Disney Pixar’s own Finding Dory, which bowed with $486 million (via The Wrap).

That will make Incredibles 2 the highest grossing animated film ever at the domestic box office, leaving other films like Shrek 2 ($441 million), The Lion King ($422 million), and Toy Story 3 ($415 million) in its dust.

That’s impressive on its own, but next week the film is projected to cross the $500 million domestic box office mark, and that will make it the first animated film ever to cross the $500 million domestic mark.

It is expected to also surpass Disney’s own Beauty and the Beast ($504 million) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532 million) by next week, putting it int he top ten domestic films of all time. If that trend continues, expect it to surpass The Dark Knight ($534 million) soon after.

In ‘Incredibles 2,’ Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered.

Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.

Incredibles 2 is in theaters now.