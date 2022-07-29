✖

Antonio Banderas will be joining Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5. According to reports, Banderas has closed a deal to join the next Indiana Jones film - though no details of what role he would play in the film have been shared. That tracks, as pretty much everything about Indiana Jones 5's story and characters are unknown at this time. Director James Mangold (Logan, The Wolverine) is directing this installment, and alongside Harrison Ford and Antonio Banderas, the cast includes big names like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Developing Story...