Indiana Jones 5 Adds Mads Mikkelsen

The latest star to be joining the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 is reportedly Mads Mikkelsen, according to Deadline, who joins the recently announced Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the returning Harrison Ford. No details have been revealed regarding who Mikkelsen could be playing in the upcoming sequel, with details about Waller-Bridge's character limited to the confirmation that she would be the female lead. The new film comes from director James Mangold, who took over directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who will still be serving as a producer on the new film. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to begin production this summer for a July 29, 2022 release date.

With Mikkelsen having recently replaced Johnny Depp in the third Fantastic Beasts film, it's unknown how his involvement in that franchise could impact his Indiana Jones tenure.

In addition to Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel will also serve as producers on the new film. Another important component of the long-running franchise is composer John Williams, who is confirmed to be returning for the upcoming sequel.

Despite this project being in the works for years, the number of delays and creative changes behind the scenes have left fans wondering when, or even if, the film will eventually move forward, though these recent casting updates show promising steps forward for the series. Virtually ever since the release of the last film in the franchise, 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, both franchise stars and filmmakers have hinted that there could be another installment just over the horizon.

Back in 2016, Disney officially confirmed that a fifth film was on the way, with Ford returning to star and Spielberg returning to direct from a script by David Koepp. At that time, the film was even given a 2019 release date. In 2017, the film's release date was pushed back to 2020, with reports emerging that the new sequel wouldn't serve as a sendoff for the character, nor would it feature the return of Shia LaBeouf's Mutt Williams.

As the years progressed, the film continued to earn delays, in addition to seeing a revolving door of writers being enlisted for the project. Currently, the new film is expected to be based on a script written by Mangold with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

Stay tuned for updates on Indiana Jones 5 before it hits theaters on July 29, 2022.

