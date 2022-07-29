Young Indiana Jones Star Sean Patrick Flanery Open to Indiana Jones 5 Appearance

✖

With a new Indiana Jones movie on the way, many fans are wondering which stars from the previous four films could be returning for the upcoming entry, though Indiana Jones actor from the small screen Sean Patrick Flanery recently confirmed he wouldn't be able to turn down the opportunity to appear in the new film. Harrison Ford will be reprising his iconic role for the fifth time in the new film, leading many to wonder if a new actor could take over the role at some point in the future, with Flanery having portrayed the early days of the explorer in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.

When PopCulture.com asked if he'd be up for an appearance in the new film, he expressed that he surely wouldn't turn down the chance to join the project, yet admitted that he hasn't been contacted about the opportunity.

"Man, I can probably count on one hand the amount of people that wouldn't want to do something that George Lucas originated," Flanery the actor confirmed. "Being in a Harrison Ford film, I mean, that falls into that same Dexter category. But having said that, I mean, to me, Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones. You know what I mean? They've got my 20 bucks at the theater every time they put one of those out. Absolutely."

In Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, audiences learned that Shia LaBeouf's Mutt William's was Indiana's son, leaving some to think the franchise newcomer was set to inherit the character. That film's finale, however, saw Ford snatching his iconic fedora away from Mutt, confirming there was only one Indiana Jones.

Rumors continue to emerge about a new actor taking over the role, with longtime producer Frank Marshall setting the record straight that Harrison Ford is the only Indiana Jones.

"We are working on the script,” Marshall shared with Den of Geek last year. “There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim [Mangold] is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford Vs Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with. I haven’t seen (the script) yet so I don’t know what to tell you.”

Stay tuned for details on Indiana Jones 5, which is currently slated to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

