Indiana Jones 5 Director's Tweet Might Tease the Setting of the New Film

After a handful of release date delays and some changes behind the scenes, it's possible that Indiana Jones fans might have a better idea of what to expect from Indiana Jones 5, as James Mangold recently noted that all of the projects he's working on are set in New York City in the '60s, leading fans to wonder if he includes Indiana Jones among these projects. Given that the archaeologist is known to be a globetrotter, even if some of the new film takes place in New York City, we shouldn't expect the whole adventure to unfold there. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

"The Velvet Underground are f-cking great. That's it. That's my tweet," Mangold shared on Twitter. "(Note -- I'm mentally living in 60's NYC right now cause that's where all the movies I'm working on take place.)"

The Velvet Underground are fucking great.

The last film in the franchise, 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, took place in 1957, so if Indiana Jones 5 does take place in the '60s, this would seem like slightly less time has passed in the franchise than has elapsed in the real world. Given that the "Space Race" was one of the defining elements of the decade, as both the United States and Russia competed to be the first to put a man on the Moon, it's possible that Indiana Jones 5 could get intergalactic, especially following the last film's exploration of aliens. However, this could also mean the new film has absolutely nothing to do with close encounters with otherworldly travelers, as to not feel repetitive of the last installment.

One thing we should not expect, however, is to see a new actor take on the mantle of Indiana Jones, as longtime producer Frank Marshall previously confirmed that there's only one Indiana Jones and that's Harrison Ford.

"We are working on the script,” producer Frank Marshall shared with Den of Geek last month. “There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim [Mangold] is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford Vs Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with. I haven’t seen (the script) yet so I don’t know what to tell you.”

Stay tuned for details on Indiana Jones 5 before it hits theaters on July 29, 2022.

