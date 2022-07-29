Original Indiana Jones Star Interested in Returning for New Sequel

✖

When audiences think of the Indiana Jones films, the constant across the series has been Harrison Ford as the titular hero, with various supporting figures appearing sporadically throughout the saga, and with a new film just over the horizon, actor John Rhys-Davies is open to reprise his role as Sallah, if the filmmakers want him. Over the course of four films, Sallah appeared in the first and third installments, so with his whereabouts being somewhat unknown, it's possible he could show up in a number of ways, though whether the actor knows what's in store for the franchise or not is unclear, as he tried to remain ambiguous about the upcoming adventure.

“I understand the film is going to be made, allegedly in May,” Rhys-Davies shared with ComingSoon. “I have the slightest skepticism that the world will be able to shoot a movie like that in May. I suppose it is possible that I will be asked to be in it. If nominated I will serve! But I think we ought to wait a little bit longer and, you know, let our masters actually make announcements and then you can either share my joy or my disappointment. Is that suitably diplomatic?”

Indiana Jones 5 is currently slated to hit theaters in 2022, which would make it 14 years since the last installment, 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, debuted. While we do known that Ford will return to reprise his famous archaeologist, little is know about what the plot will entail, though we do know that we shouldn't expect to ever see another performer inherit the character.

"We are working on the script,” producer Frank Marshall shared with Den of Geek last month. “There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim [Mangold] is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford Vs Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with. I haven’t seen (the script) yet so I don’t know what to tell you.”

Director of all four previous films Steven Spielberg was initially attached to direct, but confirmed last year that he was stepping away from the project and that James Mangold would instead helm the film.

Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

