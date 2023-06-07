Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Collection Launches at BoxLunch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is almost here, and Lucasfilm has collaborated with BoxLunch on a collection of gear that celebrates the franchise. Highlights of the collection include an Indiana Jones mini-backpack and matching wallet, t-shirts, a safari-style button down, and a necklace inspired by the Staff of Ra headpiece that appeared in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

You can shop the entire BoxLunch Indiana Jones collection right here (most of the items are B1G1 30% off at the time of writing as part of a sitewide sale). Note that BoxLunch is also pairing the collection with a real life adventure that will take you and a companion to an exotic location known as the Barton Creek Square BoxLunch in Austin, TX. "The winner will get to experience the immersive shop-in-shop installation, along with a $500 BoxLunch shopping spree, 6 exclusive items from the collection, and 2 tickets to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny!" You can enter the contest here at BoxLunch until 11:59 PM Pacific Time on June 28, 2023.

"The Indiana Jones films have always been filled with mystery, adventure, and heart. Our new movie will continue the tradition," Ford said of the 15-years-later sequel to 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in a featurette announcing tickets are on sale.

"Harrison loves this character as much as the audience loves this character. So we asked ourselves, what could be the next adventure? And in this case, it was: what could be the last adventure?" said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who produces with Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel and executive producers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. After an extended prologue set in 1944 with a digitally de-aged Ford, Dial of Destiny jumps to 1969, where the famed archaeologist is "retiring as a professor and about to stumble into an adventure."

"I felt good," Ford added of Indy's last ride into the sunset. "And that we had made a film that the audience deserved. I feel confident that we're going to knock their socks off."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny swings into theaters June 30th.