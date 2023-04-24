Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny New Look Revealed

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge star in a new look at the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The new film brings Harrison Ford back one more time to reprise his iconic role as adventurer and explorer Indiana Jones, but he will also be joined by Fleabag and Killing Eve star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will play his goddaughter. Taking the directing reins from Steve Spielberg is Logan filmmaker James Mangold, and Lucasfilm has released two new images from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, providing fresh looks at both of its stars.

Total Film Magazine (via GamesRadar) revealed the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny images featuring Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The movie will grace the upcoming cover of Total Film, but Indy looks stoic as ever with his signature brown hat and jacket. As for Waller-Bridge, she also has a circular hat on to match her white blouse shirt. The image of the two of them together shows the actors looking off into the distance which is most likely of importance, considering how in awe Waller-Bridge appears to be.

"I always wanted to see a completion of the character," Harrison Ford tells Total Film. "I wanted to see [Indiana Jones] at a later stage of his life, when he’s beyond the youthful enthusiasm and capacity, and beset by age and [stifled by academia]. I wanted to see him engage on… pic.twitter.com/yALTf8pCwN — Total Film (@totalfilm) April 24, 2023

Indiana Jones World Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Reports emerged last month that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny could make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, with the festival itself confirming that not only will the film make its premiere at the event, but star Harrison Ford will also earn a special tribute to his impressive career. While the festival doesn't typically celebrate big-budget fare, the opportunity will likely also serve as a way to honor Ford, as well as producer Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams, as all three have made their mark on the movie industry for the last five decades, thanks in large part to their work on the Indiana Jones franchise. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18th before landing in theaters on June 30th.

"In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director's Fortnite," director James Mangold shared in a statement. "Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!"

