Indiana Jones Geeki Tikis at Toynk Belong in a Museum

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Indiana Jones franchise has a long legacy of helping audiences embrace the summer blockbuster season, with this year's upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny set to be the final installment in the big-screen series. In honor of the upcoming release and to pay tribute to former installments in the cinematic franchise, Toynk Toys has a new wave of Geeki Tikis that embrace beloved characters from all corners of the franchise, which will mark the perfect way to either prepare for the upcoming release of Dial of Destiny or to enjoy former installments from the comfort of your own home as you beat the heat. You can head to Toynk Toys now to add the Geeki Tikis to your collection before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny lands in theaters on June 30th.

Additionally, fans who preorder these Indiana Jones Geeki Tikis will earn 20% off in-stock Tikis, with some exclusions applying.

Indiana Jones drinkware available to purchase from Toynk are as follows:

(Photo: Toynk Toys)

Indiana Jones with Fertility Idol Geeki Tiki

If Adventure Has A Name... It Must Be Indiana Jones and The Raiders of The Lost Ark.

The Indiana Jones with Fertility Idol Geeki Tikis mug captures our tiki-fied take on the beloved archaeologist, donning his signature leather fedora and trusty whip. Standing an impressive 9in tall x 4.5in wide, this Limited Edition mug holds 20oz. of your favorite beverage, features an antiqued brown glaze with a dark wash and gold accents on the coveted fertility idol.

Indiana Jones in Mine Cart Geeki Tiki

The Adventure Continues With Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom!

The Indiana Jones in Mine Cart Geeki Tikis mug captures our tiki-fied take on the rugged archaeologist from the iconic Mine Cart chase scene. With a footprint that's 6in long x 7.5in tall x 4in wide, this 24oz. mega mug features a unique lidded mug with a straw hole and beautiful dark brown glaze with a black wash.

Indiana Jones and Dr. Henry Jones Geeki Tiki Set

Have The Adventure Of Your Life Keeping Up With The Joneses!

The Indiana Jones and Dr. Henry Jones Double-Sided Geeki Tikis® mug captures our tiki-fied take on Harrison Ford as Indy and Sean Connery as his father Dr. Henry Jones. This unique design stands 7.75"tall x 5in wide, holds 26oz. of your favorite beverage and features a rich matte red glaze with black wash.

Golden Fertility Idol Geeki Tiki

It Belongs In A Museum!

The Indiana Jones Golden Fertility Idol Geeki Tikis mug captures the infamous idol from the opening scene in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. This stunning recreation of the coveted Idol stands 7in tall x 4.5in wide x 4.5in long, holds 24oz. of your favorite beverage, and features a gold finish that will outshine any treasured belongings on your bookshelf or bar top.

Indiana Jones Scenic Geeki Tiki Mugs

This creative and colorful series each holds 24oz. of your favorite beverage and features a wraparound scenic design bursting with characters and imagery from the beloved franchise.

You'll spot an array of characters and iconic elements, thanks to 360-degree storytelling. Complete with Indiana Jones antiquities and iconography, it also incorporates elements of our signature tiki-styling, making this no ordinary drinkware.

This high-quality, durable, stoneware-ceramic, 8-inch tall mug is a limited edition of only 500 pieces.

Indiana Jones Cupful of Cute 2-Packs

If Adventure Has A Name... It Must Be Indiana Jones (And Friends!)

Spice up your kitchen cabinets or collector shelves with the latest addition to the Cupful of Cute Series, featuring everyone's favorite archaeologist/adventurer Indiana Jones and friends.

The officially licensed Indiana Jones Cupful of Cute 2-Pack series features figural, cutesy versions of the famous Adventurer alongside other franchise favorites including Marion Ravenwood, Short Round, and Dr. Henry Jones. This series is an artist collaboration between the ever-talented Jerrod Maruyama and Beeline Creative. Each ceramic mug features an adorable design in Jerrod's signature "kawaii" styling and holds between 18-20 ounces of your favorite beverage.

Each series is a limited edition of only 500 pieces.

You can head to Toynk Toys now to add the Geeki Tikis to your collection before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny lands in theaters on June 30th.

Will you be adding these items to your collection? Let us know in the comments!