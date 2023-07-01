Indiana Jones: SPOILER Breaks Silence on Surprise Return

Spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will follow! Longtime fans of the Indiana Jones series might have been stunned by the developments in the life of Harrison Ford's iconic character. After a scene set during WWII, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny moves up to 1969 with some shocking revelations about Henry Jones Jr's life, that his son Mutt has died and that his longtime love Marion Ravenwood is filing for a divorce. By the end of Indiana Jones latest adventure however, his wife has returned to his life with Raiders of the Lost Ark star Karen Allen returning to play her character once again.

Speaking in a new interview with The Associated Press, Allen opened up about her surprise return to the franchise, which wasn't confirmed ahead of the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. "People have come up to me and they've been so upset because they didn't see my name on IMDb," Allen revealed. "People would be so mad I'd have to stand there and just be like, 'What do I say? Do I say, 'Yeah, isn't that a drag?' or 'You never never know – wink, wink.' I've had to say I just can't answer any questions about Indiana Jones – which I feel like is sort of saying that I'm in the film. It's a lose-lose situation. (Laughs)."

Karin Allen went on to reveal that her time onf the set of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was short. She shot her reunion scene with Harrison Ford over the course of just a day or two. Allen revealed that she and Ford were both very affected by the emotional core of their scene and what their reunion meant in the context of the sequel. "To just imagine these two people that have been wrenched apart through grief and loss and then she's coming back with this hope that they can move forward," she adds. "When we played the scene, that was very, very affecting. We were both very affected by it and a little teary. And the crew was a little teary."

