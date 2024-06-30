Inside Out 2 Crosses $1 Billion at the Box Office

Inside Out 2 just won its third weekend at the box office, beating out A Quiet Place: Day One by a thin margin. The animated sequel has had a massive couple of weeks, not only beating Dune: Part Two to become the biggest box office earner of the year, but it also broke some animation records along the way. As its third weekend at the box office comes to a close, Inside Out 2 has reached another huge milestone. As of today, the film has officially crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and it's the first movie to do so since Barbie was released last summer.

Inside Out 2 earned an additional $57.4 million at the domestic box office this weekend bringing its North American total to $545.5 million and its worldwide total to $1 billion. It is only the 11th movie in history to reach this milestone and the eighth title for Disney to do so. For comparison, the first Inside Out earned $857,611,174 when it was released in theaters in 2015.

Inside Out 2's success comes soon after Pixar was hit with major layoffs. It's been reported that Pixar was looking for a movie to prove that they're still one of the best in animation. The studio's chief Pete Docter recently took the opportunity to reaffirm Pixar's commitment to original stories, telling EW that there won't be a parade of sequels coming.

Who Stars in Inside Out 2?

(Photo: Inside Out 2's box office just keeps climbing. - Pixar)

Inside Out 2 is bringing back the five core emotions from the first movie: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira). The sequel will mark the debut of new emotions like Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adele Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

"[Inside Out] was everything I love about movies, especially here at Pixar," Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann told ComicBook and other outlets during a sneak peek at the film. "It was fun, it was imaginative and it made a meaningful impact on the world. But ever since I walked out of that theater back in 2015, I kept thinking about Joy's last line at the end of the film: 'After all, Riley's 12, now. What could happen?' Well, that's the question we want to answer in this movie."

Inside Out 2 is now playing exclusively in theaters.