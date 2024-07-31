Deadpool & Wolverine Breaks Box Office Record Held by Joker

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theaters over the weekend, and the latest Marvel Studios film is dominating the box office. Not only did the threequel have the biggest opening weekend for any movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in 2021, but it also had one of the top ten biggest opening weekends of all time earning $483.3 million worldwide. The movie has also been breaking box office records for R-rated films, and it very well could beat Joker to become the highest-earning R-rated movie of all time. For now, the Marvel movie has a ways to go to beat Joker’s worldwide total of $1,078,751,311, but Deadpool & Wolverine did just break another record set by the DC film.

According to Deadline, Deadpool & Wolverine set a new Tuesday record for R-rated movies. The movie raked in another $24 million domestically beating Joker’s Tuesday record of $13.9 million. As for all movies, Deadpool & Wolverine now has the 6th best Tuesday in July after Spider-Man: Far from Home ($39.2 million), The Amazing Spider-Man ($35 million), The Lion King (2019) ($30.3 million), Transformers ($27.8 million) and Barbie ($26 million). Among all Tuesdays, Deadpool & Wolverine is currently ranked #15.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, Deadpool & Wolverine is on track to be the highest-grossing movie of 2024, but it still has a way to go to beat Inside Out 2‘s $1.5 billion.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.