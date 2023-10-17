Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Teases Show Telling Story Cut From Original Comics

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman is teasing fans with the idea that an original piece of storyline he never managed to fit into the comic series could end up being part of the animated TV series.

During a recent interview with Polygon about the upcoming Invincible Season 2 (which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 3rd), Kirkman talked about how many seasons of the show he thought there would be (there are three seasons and counting already...). It was during that conversation that Kirkman opened up about how the Invincible animated series could, eventually, extend beyond the comic book material. And then what?

"I'm trying not to pin it [the series' length] down to a number, because it is somewhat of a moving target. I think in the seven-to-eight-season range seems like it would be enough. But there could be some things we move through a little faster, some things we expand. If we're fortunate enough to go for a good long time, I think that would be enough to cover the entire comic."

(Photo: prime video)

And according to Kirkman, there's extra content he didn't get into the comic, that could fit into the animated show's run: "There are some things along the way that didn't get into the comic that I'd like to do, " Kirkman explained. "I think it'd be cool to have some episodes here and there that are completely original. So that's part of the plan moving forward. "

While Invincible Season 1 hewed pretty close to the comic book storyline, it shouldn't be surprising to hear Kirkman flirting with the idea of diverging away from the source material down the line. The closest comparison would be something like Amazon's The Boys, which was adapted from the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series of the 2000s. The Boys has been more of a loose adaptation than a direct echo of the comics – and viewers have loved the changes. At this point, there's no reason to think that the same couldn't be true for Invincible.

The Invincible animated series features the voices of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers include Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, with co-executive producers Helen Leigh and Cory Walker.

