Invincible Season 2 Sparks Debate Over Omni-Man's Power Level

Invincible introduced the Viltrumites as some of the strongest beings in their respective universe, and Season 2 has sparked a debate over just how strong Omni-Man really is with the final episode of the year! Invincible's first season ended with a shocking fight between father and son as Mark Grayson learned that his father, Nolan, was not exactly a hero as he seemed. Instead, Nolan was a conquering alien from another planet who was intent on clearing out Earth for his people, the Viltrumites. Fans have seen how strong each of the Viltrumites are, but have started to wonder how strong Omni-Man really is himself.

Invincible Season 2 really puts it to the test as Omni-Man and Mark face off against three new Viltrumites, only for them to eventually lose when one is revealed to have survived a seemingly fatal blow. But what's really sparked a debate over how strong Omni-Man really could be is a scene early on in Episode 4 that sees him standing just outside of a Black Hole and withstanding its pull. It's gotten fans wondering whether Omni-Man could defeat other characters as a result.

I'm sorry but is Omni-Man just chillin in a fuckin Black Hole pic.twitter.com/dEHjj1cpgC — MastaMunsta (@MunstaMasta) October 16, 2023

Invincible: How Strong Is Omni-Man?

Invincible fans have started to wonder whether or not Omni-Man could defeat characters like Superman, Homelander, or even The Powerpuff Girls, and most fans have decided that while strong in his own world, it's not like he's as "invincible" as some of the other characters he's being compared to. This moment of him standing in front of a black hole is a good argument in Omni-Man's favor, but it's not like he's within it. If you wanted to break it down even further, he's standing just outside of its strongest pull and thus it's not exactly as impressive of a feat as you might think.

If you wanted to check out the new episodes to find out how strong Omni-Man is for yourself, you can find the first four episodes of Invincible Season 2 now streaming with Amazon Prime Video (along with the first season and Adam Eve special episode released in between seasons). The final half of the season is currently scheduled for a release some time in 2024, but has yet to announced a release date.

