Iron Man: Marvel Concept Art Shows Off Underwater Armor

Some new Marvel concept art from Iron Man 3 showcases an underwater armor for the hero. The Mark 37 suit doesn’t pop up a ton in the film, but when the House Party Protocol goes into effect, a ton of fun armors make their big-screen debuts. In some ways, the underwater functions of the armor might seem redundant as Iron Man goes under the waves a couple of times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, there is an equally realistic explanation for the design in the real world. Sometimes, it’s just better to have more material for merchandise, and that’s exactly what Marvel Concept Artist Phil Saunders said in his post on Instagram featuring the Mark 37. With Iron Man, the numbers of action figures that you can pull off are endless, so its a no-brainer to fire up a sea-based variant.

Saunders wrote, “Iron Man Mk37 “Hammerhead” from Iron Man 3. Started life as a sketch for the first Iron Man movie when producer Avi Arad requested suit designs for a hall of armor end scene, presumably to boost toy sales. Glad to have gotten to breathe new life into it for the House Party Protocol. #ironman #ironman3 #avengers #marvel #marvelstudios #mcu #robertdowneyjr #diving #deepseadiving #conceptart #conceptartist #conceptdesign #conceptdesigner #digitalart #digitalartist #digitalillustration”

The next time fans can see some of these weird armor variants in action will probably be the Marvel’s Avengers video game that drops soon. In that game, the suits come with different power ups and abilities. So, if you’re hoping for more weird suits with Tony Stark, that would be a good place to look.

Read Marvel’s official description for Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

