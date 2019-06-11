Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man Mark 39 Armor Confirmed

Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers debut showed off plenty of interesting tidbits from the anticipated new game, and gave us first looks at Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, and Iron Man. In addition to Tony Stark’s regular armor fans got a glimpse of his spiffy Mark 39 armor, the sleek white and black armor he wears for at times for space missions. It makes sense too, as later in the trailer we see Iron Man soaring through space and encountering debris from a space station. As to what draws the team to space, we guess we’ll just have to wait and see, but we imagine this takes place after the time jump seen in the trailer.

As you can see in the image below, the Mark 39 is incredibly sleek and is also called his Starboost armor. The suit was created as part of Stark’s Iron Legion, which responds to the House Party Protocol in Iron Man 3, coming to his aid along with every other Iron Man suit he’d created so far.

As for what makes this particular suit special, it allows the wearer to stand up to the radiation and extreme cold temperatures in space, as well as reserve oxygen tanks and thrusters to help with breathing and movement in space. Granted, at this point, Stark could just tweak and upgrade his core suit to do the same things, but then he wouldn’t be able to give it an all-new paint job, and Stark is never going to miss a marketing opportunity.

You can check out the image above, and you can see the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel Entertainment and Square Enix are excited to unveil Marvel’s Avengers, an epic action-adventure game that combines cinematic storytelling with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with Eidos-Montréal, Nixxes Software, and Crystal Northwest.”

Marvel’s Avengers will hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on May 15th, 2020.