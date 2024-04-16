It Ends With Us: Colleen Hoover Adaptation Starring Blake Lively Delayed

It looks like we'll have to wait a little bit longer to see the world of Colleen Hoover on the big screen. On Monday, Sony Pictures announced that the release of the It Ends With Us movie has been delayed from June 21st to August 9th. This is already the second time that It Ends With Us has been delayed, after the film was originally slated to debut this past February before being pushed back earlier this year.

The It Ends With Us film is directed by Jane the Virgin and Five Feet Apart alum Justin Baldoni, who stars alongside Blake Lively. The cast of It Ends With Us also includes Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj. The script was adapted by Christy Hall, and the film is produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath and Hall, and executive produced by Lively, Baldoni, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof. It is based on Hoover's 2016 smash hit book of the same name.

What Is It Ends With Us About?

It Ends With Us tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship. When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

Hoover's book has become a phenomenon, in part thanks to the "BookTok" community on TikTok, with the title becoming the top-selling print book of 2022. That said, the book has not been without its controversy, with some taking issue for its portrayal of abusive relationships, as well as a previous attempt to publish a coloring book inspired by the novel.

What Are Blake Lively's Next Movies?

In addition to It Ends With Us, Lively is set to return as Emily in a sequel to A Simple Favor, which will reunite her with co-star Anna Kendrick and director Paul Feig. She is also set to direct an adaptation of the Bryan Lee O'Malley graphic novel Seconds, after making her directorial debut with the Taylor Swift music video "I Bet You Think About Me."

Seconds tells the story of Katie Clay, head chef at a prospering restaurant named Seconds, who obtains the ability to fix her past mistakes by writing them down in a notebook, eating a mushroom, and falling asleep. Searchlight is developing the project which has a a script by Edgar Wright, who previously adapted O'Malley for the big screen for the fan favorite Scott Pilgrim vs The World feature back in 2010. The Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead director is also producing the film with Marc Platt. A release date for the Seconds movie has yet to be set.

What do you think of the release date for It Ends With Us? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!