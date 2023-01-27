Blake Lively to Star in Adaptation of Controversial Hit Novel

Blake Lively has officially landed her next movie role — and it is one that fans of "BookTok" will surely recognize. On Thursday, reports indicated that Lively will star opposite Justin Baldoni in the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us, the buzzed-about novel from Colleen Hoover. Baldoni, whose filmography includes Jane the Virgin and Five Feet Apart, is also set to direct the movie, after optioning the rights to the project in 2019. I Am Not Okay With This' Christy Hall is writing the script and producing. Lively is executive producing alongside Baldoni, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof.

It Ends With Us follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is ready to start her life after college. Lily then meets a guy named Ryle and she falls for him. As she is developing feelings for Ryle, Atlas, her first love, reappears and challenges the relationship between Lily and Ryle. Hoover's book has become a phenomenon, in part thanks to the "BookTok" community on TikTok, with the title becoming the top-selling print book of 2022. That said, the book has not been without its controversy, with some taking issue for its portrayal of abusive relationships, as well as a recent attempt to publish a coloring book inspired by the novel.

What are Blake Lively's next movies?

In addition to It Ends With Us, Lively is set to return as Emily in a sequel to A Simple Favor, which will reunite her with co-star Anna Kendrick and director Paul Feig. She is also set to direct an adaptation of the Bryan Lee O'Malley graphic novel Seconds, after making her directorial debut with the Taylor Swift music video "I Bet You Think About Me."

Searchlight is developing the project which has a a script by Edgar Wright, who previously adapted O'Malley for the big screen for the fan favorite Scott Pilgrim vs The World feature back in 2010. The Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead director is also producing the film with Marc Platt.

What do you think of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starring in the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline