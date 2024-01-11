New Blake Lively Movie Release Date Delayed

The highly-anticipated adaptation of Its Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively, is coming to theaters a little later than fans thought. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Sony has moved the live-action adaptation of It Ends With Us from its previous date of February 9th, to a new date of June 21st. This comes as It Ends With Us had to shut down production amid last year's Hollywood strikes, and has not yet released a trailer or any sort of promotional material. This new release date places It Ends With Us in competition with The Bikeriders, after it was previously slated to debut in February alongside Lisa Frankenstein, Out of Darkness, and Disney/Pixar's theatrical re-release of Turning Red.

The It Ends With Us film is directed by Jane the Virgin and Five Feet Apart alum Justin Baldoni, who stars alongsideLively. The cast of It Ends With Us also includes Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj. The script was adapted by Christy Hall, and the film is produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath and Hall, and executive produced by Lively, Baldoni, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof. It is based on Colleen Hoover's smash hit book of the same name.

What Is It Ends With Us About?

In It Ends With Us, though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom (Lively) has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.

Hoover's book has become a phenomenon, in part thanks to the "BookTok" community on TikTok, with the title becoming the top-selling print book of 2022. That said, the book has not been without its controversy, with some taking issue for its portrayal of abusive relationships, as well as a previous attempt to publish a coloring book inspired by the novel.

What Are Blake Lively's Next Movies?

In addition to It Ends With Us, Lively is set to return as Emily in a sequel to A Simple Favor, which will reunite her with co-star Anna Kendrick and director Paul Feig. She is also set to direct an adaptation of the Bryan Lee O'Malley graphic novel Seconds, after making her directorial debut with the Taylor Swift music video "I Bet You Think About Me."

Seconds tells the story of Katie Clay, head chef at a prospering restaurant named Seconds, who obtains the ability to fix her past mistakes by writing them down in a notebook, eating a mushroom, and falling asleep. Searchlight is developing the project which has a a script by Edgar Wright, who previously adapted O'Malley for the big screen for the fan favorite Scott Pilgrim vs The World feature back in 2010. The Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead director is also producing the film with Marc Platt. A release date for the Seconds movie has yet to be set.

