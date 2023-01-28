A Simple Favor Sequel With Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick May Start Filming This Fall

This week, it was announced that Blake Lively would be starring in an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, but that's not the only film the Gossip Girl alum has in the works. In 2018, Lively starred alongside Anna Kendrick in Paul Feig's A Simple Favor, a dark comedy/mystery movie about two moms who become friends shortly before one goes missing. Last year, it was announced that a sequel was in development with both Lively and Kendrick set to return. According to a new report from PEOPLE, the new movie could start filming this fall.

"The sequel to A Simple Favor is in advanced negotiations to begin production this fall, PEOPLE has learned from a source," the outlet shared. According to the report, the movie will be set in Capri, Italy. The follow-up is expected to see the return of most of the first movie's cast as well as Feig. The sequel comes from Lionsgate and Amazon Studios, though there isn't any word on if the project will be another big-screen release or stream on Prime Video. Jessica Sharzer is also returning to write the screenplay.

Currently, A Simple Favor is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics score and a 73% audience score. Back in 2019, Feig spoke of his hopes that A Simple Favor could find a second following on streaming.

"I just want more people to see it!" Feige told Decider. "I'm so proud of it. In many ways, it's my favorite movie I've made. I was very happy with how well we did at the box office, but I'm greedy. I always want more, and I want more people to see it. I just want them to enjoy it. I always felt like this was a movie that a lot of people were going to catch up with once it got to streaming. So I just really want people to enjoy it, and I hope they haven't heard any spoilers. Also, we didn't advertise the fact that it's also quite funny, darkly so, but still quite funny. You know, all my movies, I try to make them so that they're a lot of fun at the end of the day, even if they go dark or do other things. This is definitely one that's in a different genre than I normally do."

Kendrick spoke with E! News this month and teased the sequel.

"I've actually read the script now ... and it's so good," Kendrick shared. She added that her character has "a little bit more savvy in her," but added, "she's still Stephanie at the end of the day."

