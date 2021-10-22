Jackass Cast Has Reportedly Suffered $24 Million In Injuries During Their Careers

✖

It was recently announced that the release date for the fourth film in the Jackass franchise, Jackass Forever, had been pushed back from October 22 to February 2, 2022, but it's not the first overall delay the highly-anticipated film has seen. Production on the film was previously delayed not only by the COVID-19 pandemic last year but also by numerous injuries on set. And while injuries are par for the course when it comes to the Jackass franchise, over its more than two decades the cast has racked up some major bills for the injuries suffered in their careers - $24 million worth.

According to a new study commissioned by Nova Legal Funding (via IGN), the estimated total cost of the injuries sustained by the Jackass cast over the years stands at a staggering $24,263,000 with Johnny Knoxville having the highest tab at an estimated $8.66 million followed by Ehren McGhehey at $7.38 million and Steve-O at $5.82 million. After that, Dave England comes in with $1.65 million, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña with $675 thousand to fill out the top five. The list did not include Bam Margera due to various factors, including his exclusion from Jackass Forever as well as "ongoing reports" regarding his mental health.

To come up with their estimates, the report looked at injuries sustained before, during, and in-between filming of Jackass movies and series and then used "internal expertise and data" to come up with a total cost per injury. This also let the report break down the most expensive injuries overall with the brain hemorrhage Knoxville suffered in 2020 while filming Jackass Forever has an estimated cost of around $2.5 million.

It's an intense cost list for some intense injuries, but even just looking at the trailer for Jackass Forever, that's not a surprise. Back in July, the film's first trailer arrived full of some dangerous stunts that are the very definition of "do not try this at home".

Jackass Forever stars Johnny Knoxville along with returning Jackass stars Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. Newcomers to the franchise include Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka. The film is directed by Jeff Tremaine, who produced alongside Knoxville and Spike Jonze. Shanna Newton and Greg Iguchi serve as executive producers.

Jackass Forever will crash into theaters on February 4, 2022.

Are you surprised by the estimated cost of the Jackass cast's injury costs?