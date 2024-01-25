Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House Reboot Trailer Released

Jake Gyllenhaal will soon be starring in a Road House "reimagining" for Prime Video, and the first trailer has finally arrived. The original Road House came out in 1989 and starred Patrick Swayze as a bouncer who is hired to whip a rowdy bar into shape. In the new version, Gyllenhaal is playing a former UFC fighter alongside actual UFC champion Conor McGregor. You can check out the trailer below.

In Road House (2024), "An ex-UFC middleweight fighter ends up working at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys where things are not as they seem." In addition to Gyllenhaal and McGregor, the film also stars Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Hannah Love Lanier (The Tiny Mighty Club), Travis Van Winkle (You), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (The Lost Symbol), Bob Menery (Full Send Podcast), Joaquim de Almeida (Fast X), Darren Barnet (Agents of SHIELD), Kevin Carroll (Showtime's Let the Right One In), and JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.).

Who Is Directing Road House?

Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) is helming the new Road House, following in the footsteps of Rowdy Herrington.

"I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved 'Road House' legacy," Liman said in a statement. "And I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."

"Road House is a homerun for us," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke added. "Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience."

Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) and Charles Mondry (Doc Savage) wrote the script for the new Road House. Joel Silver, whose credits include the original Road House as well as Lethal Weapon and Predator, is producing via his Silver Pictures. JJ Hook (6 Underground, The Lost City), Alison Winter (The Wall, Chaos Walking), and Aaron Auch (Orphan, The Losers) are also executive producers.

Road House (2024) is scheduled to be released on March 21st.