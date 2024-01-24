Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House Reboot Gets Poster

Amazon has released a new poster for Jake Gyllenhaal's reboot of Road House. The Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Covenant star is stepping into the shoes of the late Patrick Swayze for a reimagining of the 1989 fan-favorite film for Amazon MGM Studios. The new Road House comes from director Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) and finds Gyllenhaal playing a former UFC fighter that takes a job as a bouncer at a road house in the Florida Keys. With Road House set to drop on Prime Video on March 21st, it's time to look at a new poster for the film.

The new Road House poster features Jake Gyllenhaal sitting at the infamous road house with his shirt open for all to see. Blood stains can be found on his face, chest, and stomach, and the poster has the phrase, "Take It Outside" down at the bottom. Gyllenhaal's Dalton character is also sporting a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

(Photo: Prime Video)

What is the Road House reboot about?

The description for Prime Video's Road House reads, "In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems."

Back in August 2022, Jake Gyllenhaal celebrated the start of Road House production with a photo on set with director Doug Liman. "I've wanted to work with the ridiculously talented Doug Liman for years. Day 1. Roadhouse," Gyllenhaal wrote, sharing a photo of himself and Liman in the Dominican Republic, where Road House was filmed. MGM previously developed a female-fronted reboot starring UFC superstar Ronda Rousey, but that version was abandoned.

The cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle, and Hannah Lanier.

Road House's screenplay is by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, and is based on the motion picture Road House screenplay by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin. The story is by Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry, and David Lee Henry.