Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly met with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli. Puck News' Matthew Belloni says that the actor sat down with 007 brass and the "meeting went well." In their report, the writer notes that Taylor-Johnson fits a lot of the descriptions we've heard about the next possible Bond actor. Broccoli has been on record as wanting a younger star, that's British and doesn't carry that megastar pedigree already. So, there's a lot to like about the Marvel veteran in the tuxedo. However, Belloni also mentioned that the actor's next two roles might be enough to make this a bit awkward. Both Kraven the Hunter and The Fall Guy are going to get big pushes. If the two movies do well enough, that might be enough to make his profile just a hair bigger than the producers were thinking of.

Former 007 actor Daniel Craig was asked about the murmurs surrounding Taylor Johnson during an interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz. In that conversation, it seemed pretty clear the Glass Onion star didn't really care too much one way or another. He's just wishing the next man in the tuxedo the best.

"I don't really pay it any attention," Craig shared when the topic of the Marvel star stepping into the Bond universe came up. "I just, it's a lot of noise. I don't really go on the Internet, I don't have a social media account or whatever it's called ... it is what it is." However, when asked about how fun the next Bond will be to watch, Craig clarified, "Yeah, of course. I'll be front and center."

What Is Broccoli's Vision For James Bond in the Future?

The James Bond production team has been busy since No Time To Die hit theaters. After all, their leading man is off solving mysteries in Greece now. So, the search for a new actor begins. And with him, a chance to redefine what 007 means for the modern age. Broccoli told Deadline that they're up for the challenge.

"Nobody's in the running," she began last year. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

"He can be of any color, but he is male," Broccoli told the press before that when asked about switching up the formula. "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

Do you think he would make a good Bond? Let us know what you think down in the comments!