Daniel Craig Reveals When He Decided To Kill James Bond

Daniel Craig revealed that he wanted to kill James Bond off in his final appearance from very early. The Glass Onion star stopped by the Best of Today podcast with BBC Radio 4. Of course, they had to talk a little 007 after No Time To Die turned the page on the character. That shocking ending caught some fans off guard and is still being discussed as no new Bond has been announced yet. The star revealed that he asked producer Barbara Broccoli about killing off the signature character from the word go. He felt like it would be interesting to have that finality to the journey. Some fans would disagree but the decision has been made now. Whatever comes next, it won't be the steely-eyed version of his hero facing down a major threat. Check out his explanation for yourself right here.

"I don't know if it sounds disingenuous," Craig told BBC 4. "I said to Barbara [Broccoli] a long time ago, back in 2006, 'If I do all of these movies, and we get it right, can we kill him off,' and she said, 'Yes, you can.'"

"He's not really dead," Craig added. "I'm gone, but it says right at the end [of No Time to Die] that Bond will return, so he must return at some point."

What Will the New Bond Be Like?

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli talked to Empire Magazine with Michael G. Wilson about the path ahead for 007. When you're starting over, you have the freedom to pursue a number of directions. Craig will cast a shadow and its important to find out how to differentiate the new Bond from their predecessor.

"When you change the actor you have to reimagine the direction the film's gonna go in. When you hire an actor, you're hoping you're going to spend a decade at least with them and make four or five or six films with them. So you have to think through, 'what is the trajectory? What is that actor going to bring? How are you going to move the series into another direction?'" Broccoli told the magazine. "It's not just flicking through Spotlight and saying, 'Oh, there's a guy who's 6'1"' We're going to take our time. We want to get a sense of where we want to go with the series and we want to do that before we bring anybody else on. We'll start the process probably with [writers] Rob [Wade] and Neil [Purvis] and we'll see where we go!"

