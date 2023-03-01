Kingsman Star Taron Egerton Addresses James Bond Casting Rumors

Thanks to his acting talents, his action-movie chops, and to being British, James Bond fans have theorized that Kingsman star Taron Egerton could be the best fit to take on the mantle of 007, but according to the actor himself, those talks have never been anything more than rumors. While the actor admitted he thinks the producers of the franchise already have an actor enlisted for a new film, despite those plans not yet being revealed, Egerton confessed that he never even got to the point of having conversations about such an opportunity, or at least he hasn't up to this point.

"I mean, I think they've already got someone, and it's not me," Egerton revealed to Total Film about joining that franchise, per GamesRadar. "I've never been a part of the conversations. I've never met [producers] the Broccolis. They've never enquired about me. I've just never been one of the guys that they're looking at. I just don't think I'm the right person for that. I think there's much, much, much better candidates for that role than me. But, you know, I'd be a very willing audience member. They're brilliant films."

Daniel Craig exited the role with No Time to Die in 2021, leaving fans to speculate about who could be enlisted into the series to usher in a new generation of adventures for the character. Where Egerton might not be correct, however, is his claim that the producers have found someone already, as producer Barbara Broccoli shared last month that the casting process hasn't yet begun.

"No, we haven't even started casting yet," Broccoli told LADbible when asked if she had updates about who could be the next Bond. "There isn't even a script."

In the case of some iconic characters, a performer might be announced early on in the project and before their big-screen debut is fully developed, but in the case of James Bond, it would seem as though the producers will settle on a script they like, which will also including finding the right filmmaker to helm the adventure, who will likely also contribute to the best performer to embrace the requirements of this specific installment.

Even if Egerton might not be taking on the role of Bond, he could still be joining another major franchise, as fans have often campaigned that they'd like to see him take on the Wolverine mantle for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

