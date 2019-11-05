Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton to Star in The Asset

Two different corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are coming together in a non-Marvel project! Deadline reports that Spider-Man: Homecoming & Batman star Michael Keaton and Nick Fury himself Samuel L. Jackson have joined the cast of The Asset, a new action-thriller from filmmaker Martin Campbell (Casino Royale, Goldeneye, The Foreigner) and Millennium Media (producers of The Expendables series). Keaton and Jackson are joined in the film by Maggie Q (Divergent series, Mission: Impossible III, Live Free or Die Hard). Produced by Arthur Sarkissian (Rush Hour series) with Moshe Diamant and Rob Van Norden, the film will likely be a big hit at the American Film Market this week.

Featuring a script by The Equalizer 2 screenwriter Richard Wenk, The Asset follows two of the world’s premier assassins, Keaton’s Rembrandt and Maggie Q’s Anna, who “share a mysterious past from Vietnam.” In the film, the pair have competed for high-profile contracts around the world but must form an uneasy alliance after her mentor Moody (Jackson) is murdered. The two will return to Vietnam to hunt for the killer. Production on the film will begin at the start of 2020 with cameras rolling in London, Bucharest, and Vietnam.

“The Asset is the whole package, and we are excited to bring Richard Wenk’s masterful, muscular script to life with the all-star talent of Michael, Samuel, and Maggie,” Millennium’s Jeffrey Greenstein said. “Having a great director like Martin Campbell at the helm will make all the difference in turning this into a big, stylish, and action-packed thrill ride.”

Keaton can next be seen in the biographical drama What Is Life Worth and Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming The Trial of the Chicago 7. Jackson recently made his eleventh feature film appearance as Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he’ll next be seen in Apple’s The Banker (alongside another MCU vet in Anthony Mackie) as well as the upcoming ninth Saw movie. Maggie Q recently reprised her role as Wonder Woman in the revival of Young Justice on DC Universe, she’ll next appear in the Fantasy Island reboot from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures.