Is James Gunn Teasing a Fan-Favorite Character's DC Universe Debut?

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is on the horizon, and a number of surprising and storied characters have already been confirmed to appear in the franchise. That still has not stopped speculation about the casts of the DCU's upcoming movies and Max-exclusive television shows — and a new string of social media posts from Gunn have added a bit of fuel to that fire.

On Monday, Gunn took to both Instagram and Threads to share the cover for 1967's Captain Atom #87. He confirmed on Threads, alongside several other Captain Atom images, that he's "been a big Captain Atom fan for a long time."

(Photo: James Gunn / Threads)

Who Is DC's Captain Atom?

Originally created by Joe Gill and Steve Ditko in 1960's Space Adventures #33, Captain Atom was originally introduced in Charlton Comics as Alien Adam, an atomic-powered man who serves on the military. When Charlton's comic characters were acquired by DC, the character was introduced as Nathaniel Adam, also a military operative who accidentally gains powers while being a test subject in a lab experiment.

In that decades that followed, Captain Atom was retooled in some major and controversial ways, being rebranded as Monarch after the events of Zero Hour, and very briefly being rebooted as a new character named Breach.

Could Captain Atom Appear in the DCU?

At the time of this writing, there's no telling where or when Captain Atom might appear in the DCU — and, of course, Gunn's posts aren't necessarily confirmation that the character is definitely on the way. That being said, some of the already-confirmed DCU projects could be possibilities. It's not impossible to imagine Captain Atom factoring into the forthcoming Viola Davis-led Waller television show, especially if he were to function as a government ally or adversary.

The upcoming sophomore season of Peacemaker could very well also be a possibility, given the fact that both characters originally hailed from Charlton Comics.

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January of 2023, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think of James Gunn's new social media posts? Do you hope that Captain Atom appears in the DCU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!