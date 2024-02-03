James Gunn Reveals He "Legally" Can't Work for Marvel

James Gunn has become a significant player in the pop culture world, both as the director of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and as the current co-CEO of DC Studios. Over the past year, Gunn and Peter Safran have begun laying the groundwork for their future plans of movies and Max-exclusive television shows, which fans have been excited to see realized onscreen. Gunn's move to DC made some fans wonder if the door is closed on his time at Marvel Studios — and as new comments from him reveal, that certainly seems to be the case. In a string of comments on Threads, Gunn confirmed that he is solely working for DC going forward, and that he couldn't "physically or legally" work with Marvel on another MCU project.

Will There Be a Guardians of the Galaxy 4?

After the culmination of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earlier this year, fans have naturally begun to wonder if a fourth film could potentially be in the cards. While Gunn will not be directing that project, he has already said for years that he did not have plans to return for a fourth film.

"I absolutely never said I wouldn't do a Vol 2," Gunn told a fan in a 2020 Q&A. "As I planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked. I have no plans to do a 4th."

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January of 2023, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

