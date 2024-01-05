James Gunn Reveals How Far Along Peacemaker Season 2 Is Now

While the interconnected universe of DC movies and TV shows is getting an overhaul with the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, a couple of already existing characters are going to make the jump from the old franchise. Perhaps the biggest character being carried over into the new DC is John Cena's Peacemaker, who debuted in Gunn's The Suicide Squad before getting his on TV show on Max. Peacemaker, which was a massive hit for the streaming service, is getting a second season despite the DC reset, and Gunn is currently penning the show's new scripts.

On Thursday, Gunn went on another reply spree on Threads, answering questions from fans about his plans for DC. After revealing he's prepping to shoot Superman: Legacy in March, Gunn was asked about his progress on Peacemaker Season 2. The filmmaker said that the new installment of the hit series is "over halfway written."

Peacemaker Season 2 is set to be Gunn's next production after Superman: Legacy is finished, and he's assuring the fans asking about the project that it's a major priority. When asked what else he's working on at the moment, Gunn replied that he's only writing Peacemaker as things are ramping up for Superman: Legacy.

While the wait for Peacemaker's second season has been longer than fans hoped, it does appear the series will be coming back to the small screen sooner rather than later.

First Slate of DCU Projects

Peacemaker Season 2 is one of several projects on the initial slate for this new DCU, which is being titled Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. The first title, even before Superman: Legacy, is an animated series called Creature Commandos. There's also set to be a series about Amanda Waller, with Viola Davis reprising her role from Peacemaker and the Suicide Squad movies.

"This is also going to have some of Team Peacemaker in it as the regulars on the show," Gunn said of the show during a DC press event. "This basically follows up to Peacemaker. We have two great creatives working on it: Crystal Henry, who is a writer on Watchman and Jeremy Carver, who created Doom Patrol, have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves and they're putting this all together."

Are you looking forward to seeing what the new DC has in store? Let us know in the comments!