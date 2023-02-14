Kevin Feige Expresses His Excitement for James Gunn at DC Studios

The future of superhero adaptations is at an interesting point, between Marvel Studios entering Phase 5 of its seemingly-never-ending storytelling, and the newly-minted DC Studios planning their biggest attempt yet at a connected universe of canon. At the helm at DC is James Gunn, who has already had success in the superhero domain with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke candidly about Gunn's move, and expressed his own excitement at seeing the DC franchise handled in this new way.

"It was not dissimilar to when we talked about him doing The Suicide Squad," Feige explained. "I said, "That's awesome, and I can't wait to see it." I've never been shy about loving those characters. I had Superman posters all over my walls in my childhood bedroom, and I went to work for the Donners, [film producers] Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner, because of Superman. The notion of those characters being in such good hands with James is exciting, and it's very cool – after he finishes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, of course."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran revealed late last month, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

