James Gunn Responds to Zoe Saldaña DC Role Comments

James Gunn responded to Zoe Saldaña's comments about possibly going over to DC. On Threads, the filmmaker was asked about her recent interview with ComicBook.com where she said that she would love the opportunity if James Gunn came calling. He said that he would love to work with her again if things broke that way. (This is probably true for a lot of that Guardians of the Galaxy cast, there's a ton of love between the director and performers with all of those folks.) The DC head man also revealed that he had already been thinking about different characters for a number of actors. So, nothing is confirmed. But, if you're a big fan of Saldaña's work, that has to be a good sign.

On Threads, Gunn has been hard at work debunking all the rumors that surround Superman: Legacy and the surrounding movies on his DCU slate. From questions about Matt Reeves' return trip to Batman to Creature Commandos, there's been a little bit of everything for people to discuss over there. To his credit, the executive is game to answer most things the fans toss his way. It helps the time until Superman: Legacy and DC's animated efforts pass by faster. Hopefully, there are some more exciting updates before the summer hits!

Zoe Saldaña Would Be Down

Just this week, ComicBook.com spoke to Zoe Saldana in promotion of her Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness. We had to ask her about DC now that James Gunn is running the show. She didn't have a specific role in mind. However, if any director working right now could sell her on a concept, it would be James Gunn. Also, there would probably be some bonus points if there wasn't any green body paint this time around.

"Yes, I do, I do. I love the superhero universe of any sort," Saldana told us. "I have sons that are obsessed with comic books right now, and superheroes, so for me to be a part of projects that they will get to watch for the next 10, 15 years of their whole lives, it's a dream for me."

She concluded, "If it never gets to happen, or if it happens with other filmmakers, and not James Gunn, or if it happens again with James Gunn, I would be so grateful."

Zoe Saldaña's Current Run On Paramount+

The Paramount+ description for the show reads, "SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11."

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Special Ops: Lioness stars series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, with Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, and Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman. It also features series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

