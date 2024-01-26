James Gunn Teases Fans Are "Gonna Love" Superman: Legacy's The Engineer

Superman: Legacy is expected to begin production very soon, kicking off a whole new era of storytelling for the live-action DC Universe. A lot of the ensemble cast of Superman: Legacy has already been made public, and each of the announcements have been met with fanfare and surprise — including María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority member Angela Spica / The Engineer. In a recent post on Instagram, Gunn shared a new behind-the-scenes photo with Faría, as they work on "stunts and costume fittings" for Legacy, hinting that at least a part of her Engineer costume might be practical effects. He also teased that fans will "love" Engineer once she is onscreen in Legacy.

"With the Engineer herself, @thefaria, in town for stunts and costume fittings for Superman," Gunn's caption reads. "You guys are gonna love this character on screen!"

Who Is DC's The Engineer?

The mantle of The Engineer was originally created by Warren Ellis and Tom Raney in 1997's StormWatch #48, as an unnamed man who wanted to remake the world with nanotechnology as part of The Changers. After dying two issues later, the mantle was succeeded by Angela, who became a member of The Authority beginning in 1999's The Authority #1. Both iterations of the character are genetically enhanced by nanites, with Angela having the ability to turn her body into liquid and solid shapes.

"I'm very happy and can't shut up about it so here's a compilation of moments after I found out [James Gunn] had invited me to play Angela, The Engineer," de Faría wrote on Instagram after her casting was first announced.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

Superman: Legacy will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.