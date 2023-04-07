DC's James Gunn Confirms Long Wait for Peacemaker Season 2

Before James Gunn and Peter Safran were tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, Gunn was working with the studio as a director, writer, and producer on projects such as The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Peacemaker was previously renewed for a second season, but Gunn explained that it would probably be a while before the next season goes into production. Now, Gunn is writing and directing the Superman film reboot, Superman: Legacy, and just confirmed that the movie will be coming before the second season of Peacmaker.

"What about the second season of Peacemaker? Is it still even happening?" @ThomasZygula asked Gunn on Twitter. "Yes after Superman," Gunn replied. While it's nice to know Peacemaker's second season is still in the works, many fans will likely be disappointed by the inevitably long wait considering Superman: Legacy is still in the early stages. You can view Gunn's tweet response below:

Yes after Superman — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2023

Will Waller Happen Before Peacemaker Season 2?

While fans will have a while to wait for the return of Peacemaker, some of the characters might be returning sooner in Waller, the new Viola Davis-starring series that is currently being written. At a press event going over the first half of the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, Safran pointed out Waller is set between Seasons One and Season Two of Peacemaker with Gunn adding that he doesn't "have time to do Peacemaker Season Two right now." Instead, fans can expect much of the supporting cast from Peacemaker to appear in Waller.

"This is also going to have some of Team Peacemaker in it as the regulars on the show," Gunn said during the event. "This basically follows up to Peacemaker. We have two great creatives working on it: Crystal Henry, who is a writer on Watchman and Jeremy Carver, who created Doom Patrol, have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves and they're putting this all together."

Who Stars in Peacemaker?

In addition to John Cena in the titular role, Peacemaker featured some other familiar faces from The Suicide Squad, including Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt as well as Steve Agee's John Economos and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

Are you bummed there will be a long wait for Peacemaker's second season? Tell us in the comments!